Certuity LLC Purchases 501 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Certuity LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XBI opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.