Certuity LLC Purchases New Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Certuity LLC owned 0.06% of Accolade at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Accolade by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Accolade by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Accolade by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

