Certuity LLC Purchases New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,449 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 146.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $52,231,207. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.92 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

