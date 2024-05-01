Certuity LLC Takes $761,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 188,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.75. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $182.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.