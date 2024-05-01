Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 51.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Chemours updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

