Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on May 15th

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.4%.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 292.30%. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CQP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

