Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Stephens

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

