Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives C$15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHP.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$13.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.45. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.73.

(Get Free Report

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.