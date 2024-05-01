Choreo LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Snowflake by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,209 shares of company stock worth $34,291,592. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $155.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.16 and its 200-day moving average is $179.13. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

