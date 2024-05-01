Choreo LLC Sells 3,166 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.