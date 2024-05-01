Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.31

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 3722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Get Chuy's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chuy’s by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Chuy’s by 44.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 103,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 14.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.