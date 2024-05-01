Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cidara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cidara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($13.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $3.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

CDTX stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 0.06% of Cidara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

