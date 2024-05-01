Citigroup Inc. (C) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on May 24th

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Citigroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

