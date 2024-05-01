Citigroup Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $245.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.24.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.3 %

AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average is $159.64. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.