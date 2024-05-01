ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
EMO stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,280. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
