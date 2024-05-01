ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on May 31st

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance
NYSE:CEM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,098. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $46.79.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
