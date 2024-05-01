ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

NYSE:CTR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. 1,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,155. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

