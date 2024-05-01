ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:CTR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. 1,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,155. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
