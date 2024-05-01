Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSE CLW opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.52. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

