Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 832,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Clearway Energy stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 236.76%.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

