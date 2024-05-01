Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-5.950 EPS.
NYSE:CLX traded down $8.83 on Wednesday, reaching $139.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,504. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
