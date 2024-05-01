CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,986,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Argus raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $209.64 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.69.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

