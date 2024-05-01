Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 0%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.98 and last traded at $61.77. 3,218,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,854,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

The company has a market cap of $266.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock worth $19,657,742 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.



The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

