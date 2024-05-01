Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,470,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

