Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $236.32, but opened at $229.94. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $223.54, with a volume of 1,685,824 shares.

Specifically, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,872 shares of company stock worth $88,800,855. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.81.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 755.30 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

