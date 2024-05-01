Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Declares Dividend of $0.26

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Commerzbank Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.