CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 24.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CompoSecure
Institutional Trading of CompoSecure
CompoSecure Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CompoSecure
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CompoSecure
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.