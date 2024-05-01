CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 24.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 728,424 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 169.0% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 276,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

