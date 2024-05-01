Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%.

Comstock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LODE stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

