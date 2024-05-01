Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $14.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $253.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.46. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $221.81 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

