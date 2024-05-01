Contrasting Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) & Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 18.28% 8.44% 6.53% Rackspace Technology -28.33% -10.18% -0.74%

Volatility and Risk

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kanzhun and Rackspace Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $838.33 million 8.86 $154.82 million $0.33 59.97 Rackspace Technology $2.96 billion 0.13 -$837.80 million ($3.92) -0.44

Kanzhun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kanzhun and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 7 0 2.88 Rackspace Technology 2 4 2 0 2.00

Kanzhun presently has a consensus target price of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.96%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $2.31, indicating a potential upside of 34.37%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Rackspace Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services. It also helps customers establish governance, operational, and architectural frameworks to mitigate risks and reduce inefficiencies to manage costs, achieve industry-specific compliance objectives, and enhance security. In addition, the company offers managed applications, including running large-scale SaaS applications for customers on its and public cloud infrastructure; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

