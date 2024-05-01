Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Declares Dividend of $0.48

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4836 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Corbion’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Corbion Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. Corbion has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $25.08.
Corbion Company Profile
