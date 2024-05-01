Cormark Comments on Atlas Engineered Products Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Shares of CVE AEP opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.27. Atlas Engineered Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

