Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.