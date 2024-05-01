Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Coursera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Coursera Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20.

Get Coursera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at $25,933,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,177,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,933,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COUR

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.