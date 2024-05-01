Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $329.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $246.28 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.92 and a 200 day moving average of $316.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.