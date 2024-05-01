Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 178.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $88.38 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

