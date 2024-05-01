Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after buying an additional 311,599 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $56.12.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

