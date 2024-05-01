Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,277 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,910 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $239,735,000 after acquiring an additional 276,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $193,624,000 after acquiring an additional 199,749 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $215,499,000 after purchasing an additional 166,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,611,816 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 112,315 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

