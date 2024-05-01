Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,780,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,615,000 after buying an additional 97,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 669,654 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

