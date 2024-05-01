Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,864.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,109,000 after acquiring an additional 112,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,247,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $256.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

