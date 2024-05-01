Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $781.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.61 billion, a PE ratio of 134.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $392.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $731.55.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

