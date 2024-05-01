Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,812 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,319,000 after acquiring an additional 947,115 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at about $33,105,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,567,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,895,000 after acquiring an additional 321,438 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 210,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at about $9,684,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $652,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 over the last ninety days. 13.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $64.76.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

