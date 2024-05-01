Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 765 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,560,000 after acquiring an additional 74,699 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 136,504 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 309,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 280,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 50,410 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $555,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,896,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $555,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,800 shares of company stock worth $4,534,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HEES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

