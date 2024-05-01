Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,339,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,604 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 425,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 46,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 202,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

