CRA International (CRAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. CRA International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.51 million. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Stock Performance

CRAI opened at $145.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day moving average is $113.96. CRA International has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $153.09.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRA International

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.