CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 65,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CRA International Price Performance

CRA International stock opened at $145.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day moving average of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $153.09.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.51 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $138,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,701.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,487,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 46.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in CRA International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

