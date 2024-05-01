Craig Hallum Cuts Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target to $12.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 177,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.84. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 33,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,629.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,400 shares in the company, valued at $944,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 876,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 490,370 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

