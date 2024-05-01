Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.12. 130,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. Criteo has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,791.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,198,905.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,613,953.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,019 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,791.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,607 shares of company stock worth $2,932,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,670,000 after buying an additional 531,546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after buying an additional 95,391 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Criteo by 22.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after buying an additional 187,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,306,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

