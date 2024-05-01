Critical Analysis: NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) versus Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NBT Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $41.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 16.71% 10.20% 1.06% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $664.97 million 2.53 $118.78 million $2.59 13.79 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. NBT Bancorp pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan administration and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. Further, it operates as a property management and passive investment company, as well as investment advisor that provides investment management and financial consulting services. The company operates in upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont, southern Maine, and central and northwestern Connecticut. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans, as well as wealth management and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.