Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 1,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 23,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.
Critical Metals Trading Down 10.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
