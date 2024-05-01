Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Hits $3.25 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $38.47 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00056016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.